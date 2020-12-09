Weather Authority: Mild temperatures Friday after freezing start

A freezing fog advisory has been canceled by the National Weather Service as Friday got off to a bitter cold start.

After starting out in the 20s in 30s in parts of our area, FOX 29's Scott Williams says temperatures will rebound later in the day with highs in the mid-50s in the forecast.

That warming trend will only get warmer into the weekend with highs in or near the 60s.

Saturday is expected to bring a high of 60 degrees with cloudy conditions. Sunday will start out mild as well, but temperatures should start to cool later in the day.

The warm weather isn't here to stay, as we keep our eye on a potential midweek storm that could bring rain and even some snow to the area.

