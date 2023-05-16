Weather Authority: Mid-week drop in temps makes for sunny and breezy Wednesday

Tuesday marked the warmest day of the week as temperatures are expected to drop on Wednesday.

Overnight lows are expected to drop into the mid 50s as a late-night front moves through the area, bringing spotty showers to South Jersey and parts of Delaware.

A northerly wind will make its way to the Delaware Valley during the early morning hours on Wednesday, but Meteorologist Kathy Orr says lots of sunshine is expected throughout the day.

Wednesday's highs are expected to be about ten degrees cooler than they were on Tuesday. Philadelphia's afternoon highs will reach 68 with winds gusting up to 22 mph.

A red flag warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday for most of the counties in South Jersey due to the low humidity and gusty winds.

Forecasters say temperatures will rebound Thursday and Friday before showers make their way back to the area to kick off the weekend.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 67, Low: 57

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 69, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 73, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Late showers. High: 74, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Slight chance. High: 78, Low: 58

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 79, Low: 58

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 75, Low: 54

