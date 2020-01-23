Weather Authority: Mild temperatures Friday ahead of weekend rain
PHILADELPHIA - Expect a mild Friday with sunshine and passing clouds in Philadelphia and surrounding counties.
Highs for Friday will hover around the 50 degree mark with a breeze.
Steady rain will move into the region by Saturday morning and remain into the afternoon. Temperatures to start the weekend will bounce between the 40s and 50s.
After a soggy Saturday, the weekend will wrap up with a return to partly cloudy and mild weather on Sunday.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 46
Friday: Clouds, breezy. High: 50, Low: 32
Saturday: Rainy, mild. High: 52, Low: 40
Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 47, Low: 34