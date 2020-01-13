Weather Authority: Mild temperatures with scattered showers ahead

Precipitation returns to the forecast by Tuesday in the form of some showers.

Temperatures will hover in the mid-50s for the majority of the week before plummeting to the mid-30s by Friday.

MONDAY: Cloudy. High: 52 Low: 38

TUESDAY: Showers. High: 50 Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 56 Low: 41

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 50 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 36 Low: 25

