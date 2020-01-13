Weather Authority: Mild temperatures with scattered showers ahead
PHILADELPHIA - Precipitation returns to the forecast by Tuesday in the form of some showers.
Temperatures will hover in the mid-50s for the majority of the week before plummeting to the mid-30s by Friday.
MONDAY: Cloudy. High: 52 Low: 38
TUESDAY: Showers. High: 50 Low: 41
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 56 Low: 41
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 50 Low: 27
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 36 Low: 25
