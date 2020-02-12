Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Mild Thursday with occasional rain showers

FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Forecast (Wednesday update)

FOX 29's Kathy Orr and Scott Williams have the forecast.

PHILADLEPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mild Thursday with occasional rain showers. 

By Wednesday night, rain moves into the area. The  Lehigh Valley and Poconos may see a brief mixture of rain and snow. 

Precipitation continues into Thursday, with morning showers expected. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s with a high of 60 on Thursday before a cold front moves in on Friday when a high of 34 degrees is forecasted.

THURSDAY: AM rain. High: 55 Low: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 34 Low: 16

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 34 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 31

