Weather Authority: Mild Thursday with occasional rain showers

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mild Thursday with occasional rain showers.

By Wednesday night, rain moves into the area. The Lehigh Valley and Poconos may see a brief mixture of rain and snow.

Precipitation continues into Thursday, with morning showers expected. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s with a high of 60 on Thursday before a cold front moves in on Friday when a high of 34 degrees is forecasted.

THURSDAY: AM rain. High: 55 Low: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 34 Low: 16

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 34 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 31

