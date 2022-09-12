Weather Authority: Monday evening storms lead to dry rest of the week

Monday's warm and muggy conditions will lead to late-night storms as temperatures drop into the 60s with lingering humidity.

A southernly wind is bringing up the moisture, causing the city to see temperatures in the 80s with high humidity before rain moves in.

Overnight, forecasters say the region could see heavy downpours before the sunshine briefly peaks out around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Dry and comfortable air" will sweep through the area on Tuesday afternoon, which will dry things out for the next few days.

Tuesday's average high will reach 80 with lots of sun to follow.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 81, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 83, Low: 61

THURSDAY: Sunny and beautiful. High: 77, Low: 64

FRIDAY: Perfect Day. High: 79, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Another beauty. High: 80 Low: 58

SUNDAY: Stays nice. High: 84, Low: 61

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. High: 88, Low: 65



