Weather Authority: Monday night will be dry and cool

The Delaware Valley is starting to feel more and more like fall with high temperatures not expected to reach 80 degrees this week.

Monday has been cooler, but the sun made it a pleasant day for most in the Delaware Valley.

Monday night will be dry and cool, with temperatures expected to be in the 40s and 50s for the region and into the Poconos.

Tuesday, Wednesday, And Thursday are all expected to be sunny and pleasant with highs spanning through the 70s.

Come Friday, fall will feel like it's in full effect with a forecasted high of just 68 degrees. There will also be a chance of showers Friday.

The cooldown will remain through the weekend with more highs in the mid-60s.

