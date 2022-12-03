Weather Authority: Monday to start with cold temperatures ahead of seasonable afternoon

If you're waking up in the Delaware Valley, you'll feel the cold in the morning as the day begins with temperatures in the 20s.

Temperatures are set to rise to the upper 40s throughout the day as the sun comes and peeks through some clouds.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says temperatures will be seasonable throughout the afternoon.

Looking ahead, the next chance for precipitation is late morning on Tuesday.

Forecasters say the showers will be on and off throughout the day and half an inch to an inch of rain is expected.

Some leftover showers will linger Wednesday when temps will rise to nearly 60 degrees.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Cold start. High: 50

TUESDAY: Rain returns. High: 55, Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Leftover shower. High: 59, Low: 54

THURSDAY: Dry, quiet. High: 55, Low: 49

FRIDAY: Shower chance. High: 47, Low: 35

SATURDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 44, Low: 35

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. High: 45, Low: 32