Weather Authority: Monday to bring sun, chance of afternoon storms

Monday is expected to bring us some sunshine before the area feels the effects of a tropical storm moving in from the coast.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for morning sunshine, highs in the upper-80s and a chance of afternoon storms and showers Monday.

If temperatures creep into the 90s, it will mark yet another heat wave after temperatures reached the 90s on both days over the weekend.

The real weather headline Monday morning is Tropical Storm Isaias, which has prompted tropical storm watches and warnings for parts of our area.

New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania are all expected to feel the effects of the storm Tuesday morning.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP