Weather Authority: Mostly sunny skies, potential for snow flurries on Monday

A few clouds linger as a weak cold front moves through the area with scattered snow flurries to the north and western parts of the region.

Those snow flurries are expected to also reach the rest of the region in the FOX 29 Weather Authority futurecast.

Otherwise, it remains a quiet day with wind chills reaching into the 30s and even 20s for parts of the region.

Temperatures will continue to dip during the early part of the week, with a high of just 38 expected on Wednesday.

The good news is that no precipitation is forecasted, so snow will not be a factor.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 44, Low: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 42, Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38, Low: 30

