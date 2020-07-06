Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy overnight leads to warm Tuesday with chance of rain

With the bulk of the severe weather out of the way overnight, Tuesday morning promises to be warm and muggy.

Tuesday afternoon, beginning around noon, some pop-up showers or thunderstorms are forecasted, but they will be with the heating of the day. They will not be as intense or widespread.

The heat continues throughout the week.

A bolt of lightning flashes across the sky in Willow Grove, Pa.

