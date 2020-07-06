Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy overnight leads to warm Tuesday with chance of rain
PHILADELPHIA - With the bulk of the severe weather out of the way overnight, Tuesday morning promises to be warm and muggy.
Tuesday afternoon, beginning around noon, some pop-up showers or thunderstorms are forecasted, but they will be with the heating of the day. They will not be as intense or widespread.
The heat continues throughout the week.
A bolt of lightning flashes across the sky in Willow Grove, Pa.
