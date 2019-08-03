Weather Authority: Muggy Saturday with scattered showers
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a muggy day Saturday with partly cloudy skies.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible Saturday evening.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 87 degrees.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm. High: 87 Low: 72
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 90 Low: 69
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 87 Low: 71
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 87 Low: 72
WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 72