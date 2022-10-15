Weather Authority: One more pleasant day ahead of clouds and showers to start the week

Sunday will see plenty of sun for most of the day and the wind dies down, so it's a great day to see the Eagles take on the Cowboys.

Temperatures will be comfortable, with highs topping out in the upper 60s across the region.

Clouds will begin to overtake the skies in the late afternoon and into the evening, though rain holds off for nearly everyone until Monday morning.

Some hit-or-miss showers will pop up during rush hour Monday morning. More of a nuisance, rather than anything steady. More showers may pop up later in the day Monday, with temperatures heading into the upper 60s.

Fall color is peaking over the next week, in case you are out and about checking out the leaves.

Looking ahead, temperatures drop Tuesday and remain chilly through Thursday.

___

SUNDAY: AM Sun, PM clouds. High: 70, Low: 58

MONDAY: Occasional showers. High: 68, Low: 44

TUESDAY: Windy, cold. High: 50, Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Still chilly, windy. High: 52, Low: 42

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 58, Low: 44

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 64, Low: 46