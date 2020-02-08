Weather Authority: Partly clear overnight gives way to partly sunny and breezy Sunday
PHILADELPHIA - Saturday overnight promises to be seasonal with partly cloudy skies. The low should hit 31.
Partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions are in the forecast for Sunday, but with warmer temperatures. A high of 49 degrees is expected.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 31
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 31
MONDAY: Showers. High: 52 Low: 39
TUESDAY: Showers. High: 51 Low: 44
WEDNESDAY: Chance of PM rain. High: 48 Low: 35
