Weather Authority: Partly cloudy Sunday; strong afternoon storms

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mixed bag on Sunday, with morning sun giving way to strong afternoon storms.

A few thunderstorms this evening may be severe. The main concern, per FOX 29 meteorologist Jeff Robbins, is damaging winds. Heavy downpours are expected, along with the possibility of small hail.

Temperatures will reach a high of 85 degrees.

A cool and sunny Monday is in the forecast to kick off the week, with temperatures reaching a high of 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 85 Low: 58

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 70 Low: 51

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 74 Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 82 Low: 68

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 67