Weather Authority: Perfect summer weekend slated for region

FOX 29 meteorologist Jeff Robbins predicts this weekend will be the best weekend of the summer across the Philadelphia area.

On Saturday, morning temperatures will start in the mid-70s and rise into the 80s by noontime. The dew point will remain low, which will help keep the humidity away. The high for Saturday will top out at 85 in the city with plenty of sunshine and intermittent clouds.

To the north, the Poconos will only reach a high of 73 with sun and clouds. Down the shore, sea breeze will slightly knock the high down to 83, but plenty of sunshine will make it a comfortable beach day.

Similar weather is scheduled for Sunday, as the high will reach 84 with low humidity. Plenty of sunshine will accompany the pleasant summer conditions in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

An early look at the week ahead shows a return of the humidity and a chance of rain by mid-week.