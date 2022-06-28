Weather Authority: Pleasant conditions to continue Wednesday ahead of a return to temperatures in the 90s

After a calm Tuesday with below-average temperatures for summer, Wednesday will bring similar conditions to the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29's Scott William says early morning temperatures across the area will range from the high 50s to the high 60s.

Temperatures are set to rise to the mid to upper 80s, with cooler temperatures at the Jersey Shore.

Conditions will be dry for the next few days until rain returns on Saturday afternoon.

Looking ahead, temperatures in the 90s return Thursday and will linger until Saturday before a slight cool down for the holiday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Warming up. High: 88

THURSDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 92, Low: 68

FRIDAY: Hot, humid. High: 95, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 76

SUNDAY: Early showers. High: 87, Low: 72

MONDAY: Independence Day. High: 88, Low: 69

TUESDAY: Pop-up storm. High: 89, Low: 70