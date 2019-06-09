Weather Authority: Pleasant Sunday leads to rainy early workweek

Sunday will cap off a weekend filled with picturesque weather across the region, before a round of heavy rain impacts the Delaware Valley in the early work week.

A mix of sunshine and clouds will hang around for most of the day Sunday, with a high of 79 and a low of 62. A chance of isolated showers is possible for the Jersey shore in the late morning.

Clouds will start to roll into the area Sunday night around 10 p.m. Rain is slated to wash over most of the region during the overnight hours.

Temperatures will hang around the high 70s on Monday, but heavy rain could spoil the otherwise favorable conditions.

FOX 29 is also tracking the possibility of rain overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 78, Low: 63

Monday: Chance of heavy rain. High: 78, Low: 63

Tuesday: Morning rain. High: 80, Low: 68

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 77, Low: 58