Weather Authority: Plenty of sun, cooler temps to follow scattered morning showers Thursday

After some brief Wednesday morning showers, the Delaware Valley will be feeling a lot more like fall!

FOX 29’s Sue Serio says the sun will come out after some scattered morning showers, warming things up to about 70 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will bring more sun and even cooler temperatures that aren’t expected to make it out of the 60s.

Friday morning will really feel like fall with temperatures starting out in the 40s. The last time the area saw temperatures that low was back on May 30.

So far, it looks like we will be enjoying another beautiful weekend with temperatures warming back up into the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday afternoon could bring our next chance of rain with some scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.

