Weather Authority: Plenty of sunshine for chilly Saturday

Expect a much chilly day with plenty of sunshine Saturday after a pleasant Christmas day.

There will be a nippy start to Saturday before the day slowly warms up into the 30s, but it will feel like it's in the 20s.

There will be partly cloudy skies for the better part of the morning until it clears up to make way for the sun.

Thousands are still without power after a wet, gusty Christmas Eve caused power outages and wind damage across the Delaware Valley.

PECO reported is reporting nearly 5,000 customers still without power, AC electric is reporting over 1,000 customers without power, and several other services have hundreds without power as well.

