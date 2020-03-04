Weather Authority: Possible sprinkles Wednesday night leads to a pleasant Thursday

A pleasant and cooler Thursday is on tap for the Delaware Valley, after an overnight in the 40's and the possibility of some sprinkles.

Thursday should be dry, with highs in the 50's.

Temperatures will dip below 50 by Friday, kicking off cooler weekend temps.

Precipitation will also return to the forecast on Friday in the form of some afternoon showers. Some may even see light snow showers Friday night.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with sprinkles possible. Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 53 Low: 38

FRIDAY: PM showers. High: 46 Low: 37

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 46 Low: 35

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 60 Low: 41

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live