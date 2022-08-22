Weather Authority: Rainy Monday to start the week with scattered thunderstorms

Looking for a reason to stay inside? Today is the day!

Overnight storms will carry into most of Monday with on-and-off rain lasting well into the afternoon, totaling anywhere from half an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain.

Some parts of the Delaware Valley will see scattered thunderstorms as well with flash flood warnings popping up near the shore.

Temperatures will stay on the cooler side Monday with a high of just 83 degrees.

Tuesday will see partly cloudy skies to start, until the afternoon when more spotty showers could make their way through. Temperatures start to rise as more 90-degree weather is in the forecast.

___

MONDAY: Showers/ thunderstorms. High: 83

TUESDAY: AM fog/ PM sun. High: 88, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, less humid. High: 90, Low: 70

THURSDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 69

FRIDAY: Sun/ PM thunderstorms. High: 90, Low: 73

SATURDAY: Sun/ PM thunderstorms. High: 89, Low: 72

SUNDAY : Mostly sunny. High 88, Low: 70