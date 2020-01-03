Weather Authority: Rainy start to weekend, mild temperatures ahead

Philadelphia and surrounding areas are slated for a mild and rainy weekend.

A small window of rainless conditions will begin at 4 p.m. and last until around 9 p.m. Friday.

Overnight showers will restart after 9 and last steadily until the morning. A brief break in the rain Saturday afternoon will give way to another round of showers during the evening hours. Expect the rain to move completely out of the area overnight on Saturday.

Sunday will be dry and sunny with a high of 42. Temperatures will sit in the low-40s for most of the Eagles playoff game and drop into the mid-30s by the time the game ends.

____

Friday: Spotty showers. High: 52

Saturday: Rainy day. High: 55, Low: 46

Sunday: Sunny, windy. High: 42, Low: 37

Monday: Sunny, chilly. HIgh: 46, Low: 35

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High: 45, Low: 29

___

