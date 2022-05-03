Weather Authority: Rainy week ahead before skies clear for Mother's Day

Tuesday was a lovely May Day; and another one is coming this week - but not before some showers!

Rain is forecasted to begin Tuesday night, and carry into Wednesday morning. FOX 29's Kathy Orr says to expect some rumbles from thunder along the way.

A cloudy Wednesday afternoon will warm to temperatures in the 70s, with possible spotty showers in the evening hours.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app

Dry weather expected until Friday night, when things get dicey.

More wind and rain bring cooler temperatures Saturday, until skies clear Sunday for Mother's Day.

___

WEDNESDAY: More clouds. High: 76, Low: 53

THURSDAY: Unsettled start. High: 76, Low: 58

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 64, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Occasional showers. High: 56, Low: 52

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 59, Low: 47

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 67, Low: 44

Advertisement

TUESDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 70, Low: 47