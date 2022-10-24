Weather Authority: Scattered storms linger throughout the day for chilly, wet Monday

Don't put those umbrellas away quite yet, this week is starting with a rainy Monday!

Sunday's storms have lingered throughout the night into the morning, and will last through most of Monday. No thunderstorms are expected through the Delaware Valley, but some areas may see the occasional downpour.

Rainy weather keeps temperatures low with a high of just 64 degree to make for a pretty chilly day.

Some rain may stick around Tuesday and Wednesday with the occasional chance of storms, but sun makes its way back into the forecast Thursday and Friday.

___

MONDAY: Morning drizzle. High: 64

TUESDAY: Morning fog, drizzle. High: 73, Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 72, Low: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 68, Low: 56

FRIDAY: Sun, pleasant. High: 62, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 61, Low: 48

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65, Low: 45