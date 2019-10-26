Weather Authority: Seasonable Saturday on tap for Philadelphia; rain ahead

A seasonable Saturday is slated for Philadelphia and surrounding counties with a mix of sun and clouds. The favorable conditions will end overnight, as rain is expected to drench the region Sunday.

Morning temps will start in the low 50s under partly sunny skies and rise into the 60s by noontime. As the day progresses the cloud cover will increase and nearly blot out the sunshine completely by 3 p.m. Even with the increased clouds, temps will peak at 66 in the city and surrounding counties.

Look for the rain to begin to creep in overnight, as a chance of showers will ramp-up after midnight. Sunday will be a complete washout with showers off and on all day and wind gust as high as high as 25.

Luckily the unpleasant conditions will be contained to one Sunday. Plenty of sunshine and a high of 68 is on tap for Monday, with similar conditions following on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: 66

Sunday: Wet, windy. High: 71, Low: 56

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 68, Low: 55

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 68, Low: 54

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 69, Low: 54