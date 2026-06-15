Police warn of scam calls posing as Chester County deputies

The Brief West Whiteland Police warn residents about a rise in scam calls. Scammers are pretending to be law enforcement and demanding money. Police urge residents not to share personal or financial information over the phone.



The West Whiteland Police Department is alerting the community about a recent spike in scam calls where callers pretend to be law enforcement and try to get residents to pay fake fines, according to a statement released Monday, June 15.

Scammers impersonate law enforcement and demand payment

What we know:

Police say scammers are calling residents and claiming to be Sgt. Kevin Green from the Chester County Sheriff's Office.

The callers tell people that a family member must pay a fine for missing grand jury duty or not paying a citation.

Police emphasize that law enforcement will never call to demand payment or threaten arrest over the phone. Residents are urged not to provide any personal or financial information to these callers.

If you get a suspicious call, police recommend hanging up immediately and not engaging with the scammer.

How to protect yourself from scam calls

What you can do:

The West Whiteland Police Department says these scams can lead to financial loss and identity theft. They advise residents to be cautious of calls from unknown numbers or anyone claiming to be from law enforcement.

Police recommend verifying the identity of any caller by contacting the Chester County Sheriff's Office directly.

Anyone who receives a scam call should report it to the West Whiteland Police Department at 610-363-0200.

Police say their goal is to keep the community safe and informed. If you are unsure about a call, it is best to hang up and check with official sources.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how many residents have received these scam calls or if anyone has lost money as a result.