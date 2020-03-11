Weather Authority: Seasonable Thursday with partly cloudy skies

The Philadelphia area is slated for a seasonable Thursday ahead of our next system.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority expects partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50s before a warmup into the 70s on Friday.

Our next system moves in Friday with morning showers.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58, Low: 40

FRIDAY: a.m. fog and showers. High: 72, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 57, Low: 39

SUNDAY: Breezy, chilly. High: 53, Low: 38