Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Pa, NJ counties
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for another muggy day Tuesday with strong, scattered thunderstorms.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through 10 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties: In Pennsylvania — Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia counties; In New Jersey — Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Salem, Somerset counties; In Delaware — Kent, New Castle, Sussex counties
Locally heavy rainfall is possible Tuesday. A high of 84 degrees is expected.
A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Rain is expected to dominate the forecast for the majority of the week. Thunderstorms are currently expected through Thursday with rounds of torrential rain and a threat of flash flooding.
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
-----
TUESDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 80 Low: 69
WEDNESDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 69
THURSDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 86 Low: 68
FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 81 Low: 63
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 83 Low: 65