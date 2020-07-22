Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Philadelphia and surrounding counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Philadelphia and the surrounding counties.

Storms are expected to move in between 2 and 10 p.m. Montgomery, Cumberland, Salem, Mercer, New Castle, Burlington, Gloucester, Monmouth, Berks, Delaware, Cecil, Bucks, Chester, Philadelphia, Kent, Hunterdon, Camden counties are under the watch until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The heat and humidity continues with a heat index between 100 and 105.

Thursday is also expected to bring showers, storms, and temperatures in the 90s.

Friday looks to be the most likely day when we'll see a break from the heat wave with temperatures forecasted to stay in the 80s.

