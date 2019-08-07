Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Watch through Weds. evening

The Philadelphia area is slated for hot and humid Wednesday with strong storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m.

High winds and heavy rain are expected. Wind gusts could rise to 60 mph or greater. Flash flooding may bring 1-3 inches of rain to the region.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 90 degrees.

The region is expected to dry out from Thursday through the weekend with sunny conditions and temperatures in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 90 Low: 71

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 89 Low: 71

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86 Low: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 85 Low: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86 Low: 68