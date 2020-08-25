Weather Authority: Severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon
PHILADELPHIA - While Tuesday will get off to another high and dry start, the day could also bring some severe storms.
FOX 29's Scott Williams is calling for us to reach a high of 90 degrees before the forecast takes a severe turn.
Come Tuesday afternoon, most of the area is facing a risk of severe weather including downpours, thunderstorms, and damaging wind.
An isolated tornado can also not be ruled out in such conditions.
After the storms, things will cool off a bit with highs only expected to reach the mid 80s on Wednesday.
