Weather Authority: Severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon

While Tuesday will get off to another high and dry start, the day could also bring some severe storms.

FOX 29's Scott Williams is calling for us to reach a high of 90 degrees before the forecast takes a severe turn.

Come Tuesday afternoon, most of the area is facing a risk of severe weather including downpours, thunderstorms, and damaging wind.

An isolated tornado can also not be ruled out in such conditions.

After the storms, things will cool off a bit with highs only expected to reach the mid 80s on Wednesday.

