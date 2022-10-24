Weather Authority: Showers linger into a chilly, damp Tuesday

A wet and cloudy Monday surely did not match the mood of the city as Philadelphians came off an exciting win by the Phillies.

Sunday's storms lasted all through Monday as clouds were overhead all day with on and off showers.

Temperatures lingered in the high 50s and low 60s across the Delaware Valley, making for a chilly start to the week.

Forecasters say temperatures won't change much overnight as it is expected to be damp and drizzly as we head into Tuesday.

A dense fog is expected early Tuesday morning, so forecasters are suggesting leaving some extra time for your commute.

Some warmer air will be making its way to the area Tuesday afternoon as temperatures are expected to rise into the 70s, but the chance of some light drizzle is still expected.

Rain chances decrease as we continue through the week with Thursday and Friday looking to be dry. The sun will make its way back out as the weekend approaches.

TUESDAY: Morning fog, drizzle. High: 70, Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 73, Low: 64

THURSDAY: Sun, cooler. High: 69, Low: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 65, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 62, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 66, Low: 50

MONDAY: Halloween. High: 68, Low: 54