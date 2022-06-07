Weather Authority: Showers move in across the Delaware Valley after cool, breezy Tuesday

Tuesday started off cool and breezy ahead of the afternoon showers that rolled in across the Delaware Valley.

As we move into the late-night hours, we will see cloudy skies, more rain and humidity with temperatures in the 60s.

Wednesday's high temperatures will be in the upper 80s after the morning clouds make way for the sun in the afternoon.

The north and west parts of Philadelphia will see early showers on Thursday right before things dry out on Friday for our next "perfect" day, according to Kathy Orr.

The weekend we can expect some storms, but they will clear up quickly by Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87, Low: 70

THURSDAY: AM scattered showers. High: 82, Low: 71

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 82, Low: 61

SATURDAY: Storms. High: 75, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Clearing up. High: 79, Low: 60

MONDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 81, Low: 63

TUESDAY: Sunny and mild. High: 84, Low: 62