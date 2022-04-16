Severe Thunderstorm Warnings as storms pass through Delaware Valley

After a comfortable and not-too-cloudy Saturday, showers are beginning to roll in across the Delaware Valley, bringing much cooler temperatures for Easter Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for New Castle County in Delaware and for portions of Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties until 9:15 p.m.

The skies should clear out quickly around midnight allowing anyone interested to see the full moon.

Sunrise Easter services will be sunny, but temperatures will be sitting in the 40s, so bring a coat, if plans take you to church or brunch.

The wind will pick up Sunday afternoon and temperatures will only head into the 50s for the Delaware Valley, remaining in the 40s for the Lehigh Valley.

Heading into the next week, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for much of the viewing area Monday morning, from Chester County east into all of central and southern New Jersey and north into the Lehigh Valley.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

____

SATURDAY: PM storms. Low: 46

SUNDAY: Easter. High: 54, Low: 40

MONDAY: Cool PM showers. High: 54, Low: 46

TUESDAY: Morning showers. High: 56, Low: 40

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter