Weather Authority: Spotty showers across Delaware Valley into the weekend

Wednesday was muggy with warm temperatures across the Delaware Valley, but some showers are popping up and cooling some of the area off.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says the region will see a mix of clouds and sun for the remainder of daylight hours.

To the south, there is an isolated risk of severe weather, from most of Delaware through extreme South Jersey for the evening.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday should remain muggy under partly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping to the upper 60s to mid 70s. There will likely be a few spotty showers, as well, Thursday morning.

Thursday will see a cooler day, with spotty showers, under cloudy skies, with high temperatures reaching just to around 80 degrees.

Showers and storms remain in the forecast through Saturday. Nothing that is a washout, but more inconvenience and humidity levels rising to an uncomfortable level by Friday.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 73

THURSDAY: A few storms. High: 81, Low: 71

FRIDAY: A few storms. High: 90, Low: 74

SATURDAY: Morning showers. High: 82, Low: 67

SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 84, Low: 65

MONDAY: Stays nice. High: 86, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Heating up. High: 94, Low: 75