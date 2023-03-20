Weather Authority: Spring bringing stretch of warm temperatures with mid-week, weekend rain

Spring is here and it's bringing a stretch of pleasant temperatures to the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29's Sue Serio gives Tuesday's weather a 10 out of 10 due to sunshine and warmth, on par for the new season.

The morning will start off cold, but temperatures are set to rise to the 60s by the afternoon.

Conditions will be dry all day, but forecasters say clouds will move in on Wednesday before rain rolls in on Thursday.

Looking ahead, spring's first weekend will see showers, with spotty showers Friday and more consistent rain on Saturday.

After a break from the rain on Sunday, showers will return on Monday.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Spring sunshine. High: 62, Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 62, Low: 40

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 68, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Showers likely. High: 56, Low: 56

SATURDAY: More rain. High: 55, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Sunny Sunday. High: 60, Low: 44

MONDAY: Rain returns. High: 55, Low: 43