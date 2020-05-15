Weather Authority: Spring heat wave Friday with p.m. thunderstorm

Temperatures are expected to skyrocket into the 80s on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. A round of thunderstorms will reach the Philadelphia area by the evening.

Some light, passing showers will be around during the morning, but quickly clear the region. The weekend warm-up will start off with temperatures in the 60s across the region and a slight breeze.

South-westerly winds will help raise temperatures through the 80s on Friday. A high of 85 is expected in Philadelphia.

An evening cold front will push a round of thunderstorms into the region during the early evening hours. Philadelphia is at a marginal risk for storms, while areas far north of the city can expect more intense conditions.

Conditions on Saturday will drop back into the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Conditions on Sunday will be slightly below average for this time of year with a chance of afternoon showers.

FRIDAY: Warm, p.m. t-storm. High: 85

SATURDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 78, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Seasonable, p.m. showers. High: 68, Low: 55

MONDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 72, Low: 56

