Weather Authority: Sunday night chill dawns into Monday sunshine and warmer temps

We are about to break out of the rainy, chilly pattern that fell over the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says skies are beginning to clear, at last. Temperatures across the region Sunday remained mainly in the mid to upper 40s, but the northwesterly wind made it feel as if winter hadn’t left.

Overnight Sunday into Monday, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory, so if you have tender plants, cover them up. Clear skies, as the wind dies down, will see temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

Monday morning will be chilly, but a rapid warmup is in store, as sunshine will rule the day. Temperatures should top out in the mid 60s and with little wind, it should be a comfortable day.

After brief showers Tuesday morning, the warmup continues and we could possibly see 80 degrees by Thursday, before dipping back into the 60s, by the end of the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies. Low: 38

MONDAY: AM chill, becoming mild. High: 65, Low: 51

TUESDAY: Morning showers. High: 75, Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Very warm. High: 78, Low: 65

THURSDAY: First 80, PM storm. High: 80 Low: 55

