Weather Authority: Sunny and mild conditions to continue Monday; rain ahead

Expect the sunny and mild conditions that the area enjoyed over the weekend to continue on Monday. A mix of sun and clouds is slated across the region with highs approaching the 60s.

Temperatures will sit in the mid-30s for your morning commute. Conditions will warmup throughout the morning and into the afternoon with temps in most areas forecasted to exceed the 50 degree mark by noon. Mondays high will top out at 59 with increasing clouds that will usher in precipitation.

Rain will begin to move into the region overnight Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will remain mild, but the wet conditions will start around 7 a.m. and continue into Wednesday.

The back half of the week will be a return to more seasonable conditions. Thursday through the weekend will be sunny and breezy with highs struggling to reach the 50 degree mark.

Monday: Increasing clouds. High: 58, Low: 33

Tuesday: Showers likely. High: 51, Low: 42

Wednesday: Showers remain. High: 54, Low: 45

Thursday: Clearing a.m. showers, breezy. High: 48, Low: 41

Friday: Chilly, partly sunny. High: 38, Low: 29

Saturday: Breezy, sunny. High: 40, Low: 27

