Weather Authority: Sunny, beautiful Wednesday ahead of 90-degree weekend

Summer weather is finally on the way!

Rain is out of the forecast Wednesday, bringing lots of sun and beautiful 75-degree weather. A 10 out of 10 day, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

However, the dry weather won't last long as cloud appears late Wednesday for a burst of showers overnight.

Any rain is set to disappear Thursday morning with a warm front bringing summer-like temperatures for the rest of the week.

What comes with summer weather? Humidity - Get ready for some muggy days Thursday and Friday!

The warm days stick around for the weekend with temperatures hitting a record 95 degrees on Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 75

THURSDAY: Morning showers, evening sun. High: 82, Low: 58

FRIDAY: Warming up. High: 88, Low: 64

SATURDAY: Record heat. High: 95, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 75

MONDAY: Much cooler. High: 73, Low: 65

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 58