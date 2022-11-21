Weather Authority: Sunny, mild conditions make Tuesday great for Thanksgiving travel

The Delaware Valley is set with a tranquil weather pattern that will bring milder temperatures to the area for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tuesday is set to be sunny with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, making it a great day to travel for the holiday.

Wednesday will also be a good day to travel in terms of weather with similar temperatures and sunshine.

Rain is not expected to return to the Delaware Valley until Black Friday.

For the next seven days, temperatures will be in the 50s, with overnight temperatures in the low 30s until overnight temps warm up over the weekend and into next week.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: High: 52, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: High: 55, Low: 33

THURSDAY: High: 54, Low: 32

FRIDAY: High: 52, Low: 38

SATURDAY: High: 54, Low: 38

SUNDAY: High: 55, Low: 43

MONDAY: High: 53, Low: 46