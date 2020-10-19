Weather Authority: Sunny, mild conditions Monday

The Delaware Valley can expect a beautiful start to what's shaping up to be a pleasant week of fall.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for highs of about 70 degrees Monday with partly sunny skies.

Expect more of the same as temperatures get slightly warmer later in the week.

Highs should reach the mid-70s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temps will probably peak around 77 degrees on Thursday.

Friday looks to be cloudy and cooler with a high of just 72 degrees.

