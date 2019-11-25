Weather Authority: Sunny Monday with mild temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a warmer Monday with sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Temperatures will top out at 53 degrees before rising to nearly 60 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

Precipitation will return to the forecast Wednesday in the form of morning showers.

Thanksgiving is forecasted to see partly cloudy conditions with a high of 50 degrees.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 53 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 58 Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 58 Low: 45

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 34

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 32