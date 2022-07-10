Weather Authority: Sunny Sunday ahead of hot, humid week of summer weather

Get the sunblock and bathing suits ready, because today is the perfect day to hit the beach!

The rain has left the forecast Sunday as sunny skies and less humidity are expected for the entire day with a high of 84 degrees.

More pleasant weather Monday with highs in the mid 80s, lots of sun, and low humidity. Then, back to summer we go...

Tuesday will very humid as high reach the 90s with storms firing off throughout the evening. Expect heavy rain thanks to that humidity!

Showers and storms wrap up Wednesday morning, but the humidity will stick around for another day.

Humidity is set to drop Thursday, along with the temperatures for a high in the mid 80s.

___

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Less Humid. High: 84.

MONDAY: Still nice. High: 86. Low: 64

TUESDAY: Evening Storms. High: 92. Low: 70

WEDNEDAY: Morning Showers. High: 90. Low: 74

THURSDAY: Less Humid. High: 86. Low: 72

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High: 88. Low: 68

SATURDAY: More Humid. High: 90. Low: 70