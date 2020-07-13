Weather Authority: Sunny, warm Tuesday ahead

Warm and humid conditions continue for your Tuesday with high temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr expects sticky conditions with dew point temperatures in the 60s for the next three days, but conditions remain dry.

An early look at the weekend forecast shows a chance of rain on Friday and Saturday, before temperatures skyrocket to 93 on Sunday.

___

TUESDAY: Humid, sunny. High: 90, Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 92, Low: 69

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 90, Low: 69

___

