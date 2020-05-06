Weather Authority: Sunny, windy Thursday ahead
PHILADELPHIA - The sun returns on Thursday with windy conditions.
Temperatures will start off in the 40s but by the end of the day temperatures will reach a high of 67 degrees.
A cold front will bring more rain Friday and plummet temperatures over the weekend.
THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 67, Low: 44
FRIDAY: Rain returns. High: 60, Low: 47
SATURDAY: Blustery day. High: 52, Low: 36
