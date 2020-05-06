Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Sunny, windy Thursday ahead

FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29 Weather Authority Wednesday 5pm update

FOX 29's Kathy Orr has the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The sun returns on Thursday with windy conditions.

Temperatures will start off in the 40s but by the end of the day temperatures will reach a high of 67 degrees.

A cold front will bring more rain Friday and plummet temperatures over the weekend.

___

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 67, Low: 44

FRIDAY: Rain returns. High: 60, Low: 47

SATURDAY: Blustery day. High: 52, Low: 36

___

