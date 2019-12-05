Weather Authority: Sunny, windy Thursday ahead of bitter weekend

The Delaware Valley is in for a sunny, but windy day Thursday as we keep an eye on a drop in the temperatures this weekend.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-40s Thursday with a brief warm-up into the 50s coming Friday.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will begin to drop as we head into a strange week of changing temps.

Saturday will be much colder with temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s. Sunday will be more mild with temps near 50 degrees.

Monday is where things will really change as highs approach 60 degrees. Tuesday could be even warmer than Monday, but both days will bring a chance of rain.