Weather Authority: Sunshine, mild temps ahead for Saturday

After a weeks' worth of oppressive heat, the weekend will offer a much needed break from summer.

Saturday temps will top out at a comfortable 79 in Philadelphia under mostly sunny skies. A slight breeze from the northeast will give the region a slight preview of crisp fall weather.

Outside the city will see similar conditions. Surrounding regions can expect plenty of sunshine with highs reaching into the mid-to-high 70s.

Towards the shore, morning temps will start in the low 70s and peak at 78 by late afternoon. The mild temps and sunshine will give beachgoers a pleasant, but slightly chilly, day at the shore.

Nighttime temps in the city will reach the low 60s under clear skies with a slight breeze.