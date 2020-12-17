Weather Authority: Temperatures plunge overnight ahead of brisk, sunny Friday

The cold temperatures felt across the region the last few days are sticking around for the start of the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to plummet overnight into the 20s leading to the risk of a refreeze of melted snow and black ice.

Winds chills will be in the single digits and teens Friday with highs in the 30s.

We bottom out Saturday morning with the coldest start to the day. It will feel like 8 below in Pottstown and 3 below in Allentown while feeling like zero in Philadelphia.

We see some improvement on Sunday with temperatures in the 40s with a chance of a shower.

The rest of the week looks dry until Christmas Eve when there’s a chance of a shower with a high of 52.

